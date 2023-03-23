Rajya Sabha Chairman calls meeting of floor leaders to break logjam in Parliament

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhanakhar has called a meeting of the floor leaders of different political parties to deliberate on securing the orderly functioning of the House.

The Chairman will try to find a solution to break the logjam in the House over issues raised by both ruling as well as Opposition parties. Parliament has witnessed continuous disruptions since the start of the second part of the budget session on 13th of this month.

While the BJP is demanding apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on democracy, the opposition parties insisting on Joint Parliamentary Committee probe on Adani Group issue.

The two Houses did not meet yesterday due to various festivals including Ugadi, Gudi Padava and Chaitra Sukladi.