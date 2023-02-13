Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 13, to meet after a month-long recess

House witnessed protests by Opposition over expunging remarks of Mallikarjun Kharge on Adani Group issue

file

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Rajya Sabha today adjourned to meet on 13th of next month after a recess of one month. On the last day of the first part of the Budget Session of the Parliament, the House witnessed protests by Opposition members over expunging the remarks of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Adani Group issue and other matters.

When the House met this morning, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed adjournment notices moved by Aam Aadmi Party and BRS members. Mr. Kharge raised the issue of expunging his remarks made on the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu’s address to both the Houses. Chairman rejected Mr. Kharge’s allegation that the Chair is working under any pressure.

He also justified the action against Congress MP Rajni Patel for filming a video of the proceeding in the House. Later, members from Congress, AAP and other Opposition members trooped into the Well, raising slogans over expunging the remarks as well as their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group issue. The Chairman warned them of action but they continued with their sloganeering, forcing the adjournment of the House till 11:50 PM.

When the House reassembled, Opposition members again trooped into the Well, raising slogans. Congress Leader Digvijay Singh reiterated opposition’s demand for JPC probe. Another Congress MP Pramod Tiwari urged the Chair to revoke the suspension of his party MP. Responding to it, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said, the opposition should tender its apology for disrupting the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Motion of Thanks to President’s address.

The Chairman expressed displeasure over what he called deliberate disruption of the House. He said, precious time has been lost adding that people are observing the conduct of the members. He repeatedly urged the protesting members to allow the House to take up scheduled business but they did not pay heed. Later, Mr. Dhankhar adjourned the House till 13th of next month when the second part of the Budget Session is scheduled to convene.