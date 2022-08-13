FreeCurrencyRates.com

Raju Srivastava’s family says his condition is stable; asks them to ignore rumours

AMN / NEW DELHI

Popular comedian and actor Raju Srivastava’s family has said that Srivastava’s health is stable. They also requested to ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated about his health and pray for his speedy recovery.

His family statement read: “Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him.”

Srivastava was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital on August 10 after experiencing chest pain while working out at the gym. He underwent an angioplasty later. He was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain, according media reports.

He’s recovering and will be kept under observation for a few days before being discharged.

Srivastava was staying in Delhi since August 1 and had come to meet his brothers and friends on July 29. After suffering a heart attack and being admitted to hospital, his wife had also reached the national capital.

Srivastava is also the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. He became popular for his stand-up when he participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He featured in several films like Bombay to Goa, Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. He had also appeared in the third season of the reality show Bigg Boss.

