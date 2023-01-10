Rajouri attack: Over 50 detained, search operation continues on 9th day

AMN

Massive search operations continued on the ninth day on Tuesday to track down the terrorists behind the strike at Dhangri village of border district Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir in which seven persons were killed and 14 others injured on January 1.

Over 50 people have been detained so far for questioning in connection with the attack for their alleged links with terrorists.

Following the attack, the administration strengthened Village Defence Guards (VDGs) comprising local volunteers and the border grid to keep a tight vigil on possible infiltration routes.

Besides, the police announced a reward of 10 lakh rupees to anyone giving credible information about the terrorists involved in the attack. A joint cordon and search operation by the Army, police and CRPF is in progress at over two dozen villages where there were reports of the presence of terrorist before the attack. Police have also deployed additional personnel at border posts as part of enhanced security near the LoC to keep a close vigil on notorious infiltration routes.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to strengthen VDGs and sharpen their firing skills, Army held a special firing practice session for the volunteers in Menka firing range in Sunderbani sector. Over 50 VDGs, drawn from different villages along the LoC, took part in the firing practice session which was held in coordination with the local police.