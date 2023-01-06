FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rajnath Singh takes stock of defence preparedness at Indira Point in Andaman and Nicobar

AMN/ WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today took stock of the defence preparedness at Indira Point in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the southernmost tip of the country, on the second day of his two-day visit to the Union Territory. He encouraged the troops to continue protecting the national interests in the region.

The Union Minister also halted at the Air Force Station in Car Nicobar and INS Baaz in Campbell Bay, where he was apprised about the ground conditions. Mr. Singh interacted with the joint services troops posted at Andaman and Nicobar Command. He lauded them for serving the country with unmatched bravery and commitment.

