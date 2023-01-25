इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jan 2023 02:20:51      انڈین آواز
Rajnath Singh reviews preparations for forthcoming Aero India Show

AMN

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed preparations for the forthcoming Aero India Show, during the apex committee meeting in New Delhi today. The 14th edition of Asia’s largest Aero show will be held in Bengaluru between the 13th and 17th of next month. During the meeting, Mr Singh pointed out that the Indian Defence industry is going through a transformational phase, and the active participation of the private sector is the biggest catalyst to that change.

He said, Aero India is a medium to provide a platform to all the stakeholders to jointly strengthen the Defence and Aerospace sector and contribute to Nation Building.

Rajnath Singh said, Aero India 2023 will not just be an event, but a display of the growing prowess of the Defence and Aerospace sector, and the rise of a strong and self-reliant ‘New India’. He exhorted all the stakeholders to ensure fool-proof arrangements for the participants during the event.

Five-day event with the theme ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’, will be the largest-ever Aero show organised at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in an area of around 35,000 square meter. As on date, 731 exhibitors have registered for the event.

