Rajnath Singh in Tajikistan to participate in SCO’s meet

AMN / NEWS DESK
Defence minister Rajnath Singh has left for Dushanbe the capital of Tajikistan where he will participate in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Defence Ministers meet.
Main engagement is on Wednesday, which includes a joint call on by SCO defence ministers with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon.
SCO as a grouping occupies 60 per cent of the Eurasian continent, which is over 34 million square kilometres.
SCO countries is having a population of over three billion, that is almost half of the world’s population.