Rajnath Singh inaugurates Army Sports Institute’s stadium in Pune named after Neeraj Chopra

AMN

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today inaugurated the Army Sports Institute’s stadium in Pune named after Olympic gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra. Highlighting the Indian Army’s legacy, he proudly said that Subedar Neeraj Chopra has added his name to the list of great sportspersons like Major Dhyan Chand, Capt. Milkha Singh, Col Rajyavardhan S Rathore and Captain Vijay Kumar. He further added that, Olympians who missed the medal by a close margin, are no less than a medallist.

The Government of India is trying to enhance the quality of sports competition and time has come for us to start giving equal importance to all sports, Women of our country are performing brilliantly, said Mr. Rajnath Singh.