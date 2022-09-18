FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rajnath Singh in Cairo on two-day official visit to Egypt

AMN / CAIRO

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Cairo on Sunday on a two-day official visit to Egypt. Central Military Zone Commander Major General Tarik Hamed Elshazly received Mr Singh at the Al Maza Air Base in Cairo.

During the visit, Mr. Singh will hold bilateral talks with Minister of Defence and Defence Production, General Mohamed Zaki.

The two Ministers will review the bilateral defence ties, explore new initiatives to intensify military-to-military engagements and focus on deepening cooperation between the defence industries of the two countries. An MoU to provide further impetus to enhanced defence cooperation between India and Egypt will also be signed. Mr. Singh will also call on President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

