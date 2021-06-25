At Rashtra Manch, Opposition decides to formulate an ‘alternative vision’ for India
UK, EU close to truce in Brexit trade dispute: Official
Delta Plus variant of COVID is a ‘Variant of Concern’ in India: Health ministry
Joe Biden says will ‘bring every resource’ to manage busy storm season
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jun 2021 09:24:52      انڈین آواز

Rajnath Singh hails Navy’s proactive forward deployment during standoff with Chinese Troops

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today hailed the Navy’s proactive forward deployment during the standoff with Chinese Troops last year. He said that it signalled India’s intent that it was ready for active hostilities with China. He was speaking at Kochi after reviewing the progress of work in the building of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant.

Terming The IAC project and the Project Seabird that he reviewed yesterday in Karwar, shining examples of Atmnirbhar Bharat, the Defence Minister said that the Modi Government is committed to a strong Navy. He also referred to the recent decision to acquire 6 submarines under Project 75 India for 43, 000 crore rupees and said that all these measures including Seabird, IAC Vikrant will increase the Navy’s reach.

On his visit onboard Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy, Mr Singh said commissioning of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier next year will be befitting tribute to 75 yrs of India’s Independence. He said Combat reach of aircraft carrier will add formidable capabilities in defence of country and help secure India’s interest in maritime domain.
Mr Singh lauded the efforts of all the naval officers involved in its construction work amidst the pandemic. The Defence minister said 42 warships have been built indigenously, which is a testament of country’s advancements in science and technology.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Saurabh Chaudhary bags bronze medal at ISSF World Cup Shooting

World number two Saurabh Chaudhary opened India’s account at the ISSF World Cup at Osijek, Croatia with a br ...

Golf: Anirban Lahiri makes the cut will play his second successive Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Luck smiled on Anirban Lahiri as the Indian professional booked the last bert ...

EURO Cup 2020: Germany thrash Portugal 4-2; Italy to clash with Wales tonight

@EURO2020 In Euro Cup Football, Germany thrashed Portugal 4-2 in the Group F encounter as Kai Havertz and R ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت، افغانستان میں امن کے تمام اقدامات کی حمایت کرتا ہے : وزارت خارجہ

وزارت خارجہ نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت، افغانستان میں امن کےتمام اقد ...

جموں و کشمیر میں چناؤحلقوں کی حد بندی تیزی کے ساتھ کرنے کی ضرورت:وزیراعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ جموں و کشمیر میں چُناو حلقو ...

کورونااورلاک ڈاؤن بھی نفرت کے وائرس کو ختم نہیں کرسکے

مذہبی منافرت اور فرقہ وارانہ بنیاد پر عوام کو تقسیم کرنے کا ی ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz