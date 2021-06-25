Rajnath Singh hails Navy’s proactive forward deployment during standoff with Chinese Troops

AMN

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today hailed the Navy’s proactive forward deployment during the standoff with Chinese Troops last year. He said that it signalled India’s intent that it was ready for active hostilities with China. He was speaking at Kochi after reviewing the progress of work in the building of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant.

Terming The IAC project and the Project Seabird that he reviewed yesterday in Karwar, shining examples of Atmnirbhar Bharat, the Defence Minister said that the Modi Government is committed to a strong Navy. He also referred to the recent decision to acquire 6 submarines under Project 75 India for 43, 000 crore rupees and said that all these measures including Seabird, IAC Vikrant will increase the Navy’s reach.

On his visit onboard Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy, Mr Singh said commissioning of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier next year will be befitting tribute to 75 yrs of India’s Independence. He said Combat reach of aircraft carrier will add formidable capabilities in defence of country and help secure India’s interest in maritime domain.

Mr Singh lauded the efforts of all the naval officers involved in its construction work amidst the pandemic. The Defence minister said 42 warships have been built indigenously, which is a testament of country’s advancements in science and technology.