AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today chaired a Group of Ministers meeting on the welfare of street vendors. The meeting which took place in New Delhi, reviewed the progress of Pradhanmantri Street Vendor’s Aatmanirbhar Nidhi. This scheme was launched by the Ministry of Urban Development last month.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Hardeep Singh Puri, Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and others.