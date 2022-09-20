Rajnath Singh calls on Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo

AMN / CAIRO

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Egypt’s capital Cairo Monday. Mr. Singh is on a two-day official visit to Egypt. In a series of tweets, Mr. Singh said, India and Egypt continue to work on enhancing mutual trust and confidence. It was reaffirmed that both countries are committed to expanding multifaceted cooperation.

Earlier, Raksha Mantri visited the Egyptian Air Force Museum in Cairo. During his visit, Mr. Singh will hold bilateral talks with Minister of Defence and Defence Production, General Mohamed Zaki. The two Ministers will review the bilateral defence ties, explore new initiatives to intensify military-to-military engagements and focus on deepening cooperation between the defence industries of the two countries. An MoU to provide further impetus to enhanced defence cooperation between India and Egypt will also be signed.