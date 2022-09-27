Rajnath reviews preparations for forthcoming DefExpo 2022

Bisheshwar Mishra

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming DefExpo 2022 at a meeting in New Delhi today. He was briefed by officials about the extensive arrangements being made by multiple stakeholders for the event. He expressed satisfaction at the preparations while encouraging the officials to make DefExpo 2022 the best-ever defence exhibition.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and other senior officials were present at the meeting. The 12th edition of DefExpo, is scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat between 18th and 22nd of next month. It will be the biggest ever as a record 1,136 companies registered for the event and the numbers are expected to rise. The event is being planned in the largest ever total area of over one lakh square meters.

The theme of 12th DefExpo is ‘Path to Pride’ which is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to transform India into a strong and self-reliant nation by supporting, showcasing and forging partnerships for the Indian Aerospace and Defence manufacturing sectors with Indian as well as global customers. The event will showcase the might of the domestic defence industry which is now powering ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ resolve of the Government and the nation at large.