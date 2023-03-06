Rajnath reviews operational capabilities of Indian Navy during Naval Commanders’ Conference

AMN / WEB DESK

The first edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference 2023 began onboard India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant today.

The conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important security issues at the military-strategic level as well as to interact with senior government functionaries through an institutionalised forum.

The first phase of the Commanders’ Conference is being held at sea, and for the first-time, onboard INS Vikrant. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Naval Commanders onboard INS Vikrant on the opening day today.

The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force would also interact with the Naval Commanders on subsequent days.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, along with other Naval Commanders will review major Operational, Materiel, Logistics, Human Resource Development, Training and Administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last six months.

They will further deliberate upon future plans for important activities and initiatives. During the conference, Naval Commanders would also be provided with an update on ‘Agnipath Scheme’ executed in the Indian Navy in November last year.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh exhorted the Navy to continue focussing on futuristic capability development to effectively overcome the emerging security challenges in the maritime domain. He reviewed the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy during the Naval Commanders’ Conference held aboard India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant today. He interacted with the Naval Commanders and witnessed the operational demonstrations at sea, highlighting the Navy’s capability to undertake multi-dimensional missions towards safeguarding the maritime interests of the country.

In his address to the Commanders, Raksha Mantri lauded the Navy for standing firm and protecting national interests with courage & dedication. He said that constant vigil on the Northern & Western borders as well as the entire coastline must be maintained. We need to be ready to deal with all future challenges, he added.

Emphasising that economic prosperity and security scenario go hand-in-hand, Raksha Mantri pointed out that the Defence sector has emerged as a major demand creator, which has been boosting the economy and ensuring the country’s development.

Mr. Rajnath Singh also made special mention of the credible and responsive presence of the Navy in the Indian Ocean Region. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh reiterated the need for a huge country like India to be completely self-reliant and not dependent on others for its security. He listed out numerous steps taken by the Government to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in Defence.