FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jul 2022 02:33:02      انڈین آواز

Rajnath inaugurates new defence manufacturing facilities in Telangana

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh dedicates to the nation new manufacturing facilities at Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bhanur

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has dedicated to the nation a number of new manufacturing facilities set up at the Bhanur Unit of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) in Telangana yesterday. They include a Warhead facility at the Bhanur Unit, a Radio Frequency (RF) Seeker facility at Kanchanbagh Unit.

Mr Singh termed the inauguration of the manufacturing facilities as a testament to the commitment of the Defence Public Sector Undertaking towards strengthening the defence sector and realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

He was addressing the researchers, engineers, technicians and staff of BDL. Defence Minister also lauded BDL for adopting a positive approach towards self-reliance by manufacturing products indigenously in collaboration with foreign companies, in line with the vision -‘Make in India – Make for the World’.

He congratulated the company for preparing an indigenisation plan for the next five years and successfully achieving the target of the first two years.

The RF Seeker Facility is an integrated Centre for the production and testing of RF seekers.

The Defence Minister hoped that the facility will play a big role in achieving Aatmanirbharta in the field of missile production. Among others, a Central Storage facility at Visakhapatnam Unit of BDL was also virtually inaugurated by the Defence minister.

The state-of-the-art facility has been constructed at a cost of about 4 crore 90 lakh rupees.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Parul Chaudhary breaks women’s 3000m National Record with a sub-9 minute race

Parul Chaudhary breaks women’s 3000m National Record with a sub-9 minute raceParul Chaudhary became the firs ...

Jamuna Boro among four Indian boxers in the finals of Elorda Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 3 July : On a day of mixed fortunes for the Indian pugilists, World Champ ...

BAI assures strict action against age-fudging

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Rattled by massive age-fudging scandal which hit Yonex-Sunrise All India U-13 ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart