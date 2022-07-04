Rajnath inaugurates new defence manufacturing facilities in Telangana

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has dedicated to the nation a number of new manufacturing facilities set up at the Bhanur Unit of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) in Telangana yesterday. They include a Warhead facility at the Bhanur Unit, a Radio Frequency (RF) Seeker facility at Kanchanbagh Unit.

Mr Singh termed the inauguration of the manufacturing facilities as a testament to the commitment of the Defence Public Sector Undertaking towards strengthening the defence sector and realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

He was addressing the researchers, engineers, technicians and staff of BDL. Defence Minister also lauded BDL for adopting a positive approach towards self-reliance by manufacturing products indigenously in collaboration with foreign companies, in line with the vision -‘Make in India – Make for the World’.

He congratulated the company for preparing an indigenisation plan for the next five years and successfully achieving the target of the first two years.

The RF Seeker Facility is an integrated Centre for the production and testing of RF seekers.

The Defence Minister hoped that the facility will play a big role in achieving Aatmanirbharta in the field of missile production. Among others, a Central Storage facility at Visakhapatnam Unit of BDL was also virtually inaugurated by the Defence minister.

The state-of-the-art facility has been constructed at a cost of about 4 crore 90 lakh rupees.