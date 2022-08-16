Rajnath hands over wide range of indigenous military equipment to Army

Staff Reporter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over indigenously-developed equipment and systems to the Indian Army in New Delhi today.

Future Infantry Soldier, new generation anti-personnel mine, upgraded sights system for tanks, high mobility Infantry Protected Vehicles and Assault Boats are among the state-of-the-art equipments.

The equipment/systems have been jointly developed by Indian Army in collaboration with Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Industry, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to modernise the Armed Forces, under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’.

Mr Rajnath Singh exuded confidence that these equipment and systems will enhance the operational preparedness of the Indian Army and enhance their efficiency.

He said, it is a shining example of the country’s growing self-reliance prowess, in partnership with the private sector and other institutions. Defence Minister asserted that the infrastructural needs of the Armed Forces are increasing with constantly-changing times.

He called for infrastructural development based on latest technology to help the Armed Forces remain prepared to deal with future challenges. Mr Singh also urged the Armed Forces to strive for excellence and continue dedicating themselves towards Nation Building.

The handing over of the new equipment was part of the government’s efforts to enhance the combat readiness of the armed forces in view of the military standoff with Chinese troops in several friction points for over two years.

The new boats –Landing Craft Assault(LCA)–equipped with advanced surveillance gadgets and other equipment are being deployed to keep a strict vigil over the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh.

The 134-km-long lake at an altitude of 13,900-feet is considered strategically significant. China controls around two-thirds of the lake. Last year, the Army had ordered 12 LCA boats to strengthen its existing fleets of vessels.

“The LCA is much more versatile and has overcome the limitations of launch, speed and capacity. It has enhanced the capability to operate across the water obstacles in eastern Ladakh,” the defence ministry said.

It said the infantry protected mobility vehicles and assault boats will enable the troops deployed along the borders to respond to any “challenge in a befitting manner”.