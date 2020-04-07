2,84,802 people recovered from coronavirus
UK: PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as symptoms worsen
China reports no new virus deaths for first time
COVID-19: Japan to impose emergency for several regions
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to more than 74,800
COVID-19: Number of active cases 136 in Sri Lanka
COVID-19: Spain witnesses decrease in number of deaths
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Apr 2020 03:25:59      انڈین آواز
Ad

Rajnath chairs GoM meeting to assess post lockdown situation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Group of Ministers GoM today met at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence in New Delhi for assessment of post lockdown situation in the wake of COVID-19. The ministers discussed possible ways of easing out lockdown after fourteenth of this month. Availability and procurement strategy of medical aids and preparedness of hospitals was also evaluated.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goel, Prakash Javadekar, Ram Vilas Paswan among others. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla was also present in the meeting.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Group of Ministers had an extensive discussion on the prevailing situation post the lockdown. In a series of tweets, Mr Singh said they shared the appreciation for the Union Cabinet’s decision to reduce the salaries of all MPs for a year and also the suspension of MPLADS funds for 2 years.

He said the amount saved through these decisions would be utilized in strengthening India’s fight against Coronavirus. The ministers also shared their insights on how to overcome the situation and help the people to stay motivated, determined and vigilant in the battle against COVID-19.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

Ad

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Gujarat, MP, Karnataka report fresh Coronavirus cases

WEB DESK In Gujarat, 19 fresh cases were reported today taking the total number of positive cases in the st ...

Fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh

WEB DESK With 24 more Corona patients reported today in Rajasthan, the number of COVID- 19 infected has go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!