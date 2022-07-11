FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jul 2022 08:03:29      انڈین آواز

Rajini Krishnan records fourth win, KY Ahamed clinches a thriller at National Motorcycle Racing

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi

Rajini Krishnan and Sarvesh Balappa  raced to their fourth straight victories, KY Ahamed won a thriller in the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit, here on Sunday.

Putting behind two crashes he had on Saturday,  Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing),displayed poise and required aggression for the eight-lap race in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open race, to snatch a dramatic win from Pacer Yamaha’s Mathana Kumar and Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) with just one-tenth of a second separating the trio at the finish. 

The eventual outcome was in suspense as the three front-running riders exchanged lead after two other contenders, Deepak Ravikumar (Petronas TVS Racing) and Prabhu Arunagiri (Pacer Yamaha), retired in the second half of the race. Ahamed then pulled out a last-gasp win in a photo-finish that would be remembered for long.

In the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category, Rajini Krishnan , riding Yamaha R3 , was simply unstoppable while posting a fluent win that underlined his class and caliber, as he overwhelmed the field. His victory margin was over 10 seconds in the eight-lap race with the Petronas TVS Racing duo of KY Ahamed and Deepak Ravikumar coming in second and third, respectively.

 It was Rajini’s fourth win on the trot this season, following his double in the first round at Coimbatore last month.

Ryhana Bee, after a disappointing first round in Coimbatore last month, bounced back to win the National Championship Girls race (Stock 165cc) to put her campaign on track. She took the top honours ahead of Bengaluru’s Aditi Krishnan who moved up a spot after second-placed Lani Zena Fernandez (Speed Up Racing) was docked a 15-second penalty which dropped her to fourth behind Axor Sparks Racing’s Jagruti Penkar from Mumbai. Lani was penalised for “causing avoidable collision” that involved early race leader Ann Jennifer (Alpha Racing) who finished fifth.

Hubballi’s Sarvesh Balappa (Axor Sparks Racing) continued his dream run as he finished the weekend with a double on the back of his two wins in the first round to remain unbeaten in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category. 

Md Samrul Zubair (Hyderabad)  who started the race from P33 and worked his way up to finish second. His team-mate P Vignesh Goud, also from Hyderabad, was third.

Sarthak Shrikant Chavan (Pune) and Raheesh Mudassar Khatri (Mumbai)  also  recorded four consecutive wins in the NSF 250R and Novice (CBR 150) categories of the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup, besides Bengaluru schoolboy Chiranth Vishwanath in the Rookie class of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Rajini Krishnan records fourth win, KY Ahamed clinches a thriller at National Motorcycle Racing

Harpal Singh Bedi Rajini Krishnan and Sarvesh Balappa  raced to their fourth straight victories, KY Ahamed ...


 Women World Cup Hockey: It is do or die for India as they take on Spain in a crossover match

Harpal Singh Bedi It is do or die scenario for India as they face Spain in the Women’s Hockey World Cup ...

Sports Ministry  launches revised schemes of Cash Awards, National Welfare and Pension to sportspersons

By  Harpal Singh Bedi  The Union Government on Friday launched revised schemes of Cash Awards, National W ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart