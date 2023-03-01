Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter

Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau PIB.

Mr. Malhotra takes over after the superannuation of Satyendra Prakash yesterday. A 1989 batch officer Mr. Malhotra was earlier working in the Ministry of Finance. He has over 32 years of operational experience in the planning and implementation of media and communication strategies for various Central Government Ministries and Departments.

He was associated with the Election Commission as in-charge of media and communication for 21 years. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, he effectively steered the media and communication policy in the Finance Ministry in sync with the various AatmaNirbhar Bharat Packages announced by the government.