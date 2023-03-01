इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2023 06:13:32      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Image

Staff Reporter

Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau PIB. 

Mr. Malhotra takes over after the superannuation of Satyendra Prakash yesterday. A 1989 batch officer Mr. Malhotra was earlier working in the Ministry of Finance. He has over 32 years of operational experience in the planning and implementation of media and communication strategies for various Central Government Ministries and Departments. 

He was associated with the Election Commission as in-charge of media and communication for 21 years. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, he effectively steered the media and communication policy in the Finance Ministry in sync with the various AatmaNirbhar Bharat Packages announced by the government. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان کے کئی حصوں میں غیر معمولی درجہ حرارت کے پیش نظر ہیٹ ویو ایڈوائزری جاری- Heatwave

ہندوستان کے کئی حصوں میں غیر معمولی درجہ حرارت کے پیش نظر ہیٹ ...

خلائی تحقیق کی بھارتی تنظیم اسرو نے چندریان مشن 3 کےلئے کرایوجینک انجن کی کامیاب آزمائش کی

خلائی تحقیق کی بھارتی تنظیم اِسرو نے CE-20Cryogenic انجن کی اہ ...

کانگریس کا 85 واں مکمل اجلاس آج چھتیس گڑھ کے شہر رائے پور میں اختتام پذیر

انڈین نیشنل کانگریس کا 85 واں مکمل اجلاس آج چھتیس گڑھ کے شہر ر ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart