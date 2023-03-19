Rajasthan’s farmers demand compensation for losses due to hailstorm

AMN / WEB DESK

Farmers in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have urged the government to assess the crop damage situation in fields due to rain and hailstorm. According to the farmers, some of the crops have suffered as much as 80 per cent damage.

Farmers in Rajasthan have urged the Government to give due compensation to those agriculturists who have suffered crop loss due to the recent hailstorm.

Rains, accompanied by hailstorms and strong winds, damaged crops in fields spread across several metres.

Speaking to reporters, some farmers said they had put in efforts to manage their fields. However, bad weather conditions and heavy rain have caused extensive damage to a variety of crops.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla takes stock of damage to crops due to rain and hailstorm

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today took stock of the damage to crops due to rain and hailstorm in Barundhan and Alkodia villages of Bundi district in Rajasthan. He interacted with the affected farmers and assured them of all possible help.

Mr. Birla instructed the officers to get the insurance benefits released to the insured farmers as soon as possible. He said that those farmers who do not have crop insurance should be given assistance from the Disaster Relief Fund.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Spokesperson and Jaipur Rural MP Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore has expressed concern over damage in crops due to hailstorm and rain in Rajasthan. He has written a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding compensation to the farmers by getting Girdawari in the affected areas soon. He said that there has been a lot of damage in Jaipur rural area, especially in some villages of Biratnagar. Mr. Rathore demanded the government to announce a special economic package to provide relief to the farmers.