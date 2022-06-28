FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rajasthan: Tailor beheaded in Udaipur for backing Nupur Sharma

CM Ashok Gehlot condemns the crime as ‘brutal beyond imagination’, says guilty will not be spared, appeals for peace

A shopkeeper was murdered by two men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Tuesday. The Udaipur murder was recorded on camera and its video has gone viral on social media. The shopkeeper is believed to have been killed over a social media post supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma

AGENCY / Jaipur

Brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur’s Bhootmahal area on Tuesday sent shock waves across the city with tension prevailing in the area and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot appealing for peace.

Kanhaiya Lal, a 40-year-old tailor, was beheaded by two assailants in his shop ten days after he published a social media post supporting BJP’s now suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma who had invited widespread wrath for her remarks against the Prophet.

The assailants entered Kanhaiya Lal’s shop on the pretext of ordering clothes and before he could sense any trouble, they attacked him with swords, beheading him.

The accused later posted videos of the crime online and took responsibility even as CM Gehlot urged everyone to refrain from sharing the shocking video.
Local reports suggested Kanhaiya Lal had been receiving threats from persons of a certain community ever since he came out in Nupur Sharma’s support. He had approached the cops who told him to be careful but took no preventive action.

Local shopkeepers who downed their shutters after the horrific murder today said Kanhaiya had not opened his shop for six days and came in only today.

Heavy police deployment was ordered in the area and shops in five nearby areas were closed. Family members of the victim raised hue and cry over the state of affairs in the city and demanded justice.

