The bitter cold has once again started showing its effect in Rajasthan. Fatehpur Shekhawati in Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 1.0 degrees Celsius and Churu 1.6 degrees Celsius this morning.

The minimum temperature has been recorded below 10 degrees in all the divisions in the state. Apart from the Shekhawati region, there is an outbreak of cold waves in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Hanumangarh. The dense fog remained in some places.