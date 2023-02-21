Rajasthan records 38.6 degree maximum temperature in Phalodi

AMN

The maximum 38.6 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Phalodi town of Rajasthan today. Maximum temperatures are being recorded 6 to 10 degrees above normal at most places in the state. Record-breaking maximum temperature of 37.4 degree Celsius, 10 degrees above the average temperature, has been recorded in Kota in the month of February.

In the month of February, the highest temperature of 35.7 degree Celsius was recorded in Kota on 21st February 2012. The weather will remain dry in the state in the coming days. There is a possibility of a slight dip of 2 to 3 degree Celsius in the minimum and maximum temperatures after the next 24 hours.