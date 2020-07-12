Rajasthan Politics: Sachin Pilot, 8 MLAs Reach Delhi

WEB DESK

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot arrived in Delhi with at least eight of his loyalist MLAs and is expected to talk to the party leadership about the developing crisis in government.

After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the BJP is trying to grab power in the state by bribing MLAs, the state Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot reached Delhi with at least eight of his loyalist MLAs and is expected to talk to the party leadership about the developing crisis in government.

Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have been briefed about the situation, sources said. “Sonia Gandhi will take a call on the matter and all must work together whatever the differences,” the leader said.

Ashok Gehlot yesterday said that the BJP, which is the main opposition in the state, was offering MLAs up to Rs 15 crore or “favours” to switch allegiances and help topple his government.

After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the BJP is trying to grab power in the state by bribing MLAs, the state Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot reached Delhi with at least eight of his loyalist MLAs and is expected to talk to the party leadership about the developing crisis in government.

Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have been briefed about the situation, sources said. “Sonia Gandhi will take a call on the matter and all must work together whatever the differences,” the leader said.

Ashok Gehlot said yesterday that the BJP, which is the main opposition in the state, was offering MLAs up to Rs 15 crore or “favours” to switch allegiances and help topple his government.

The Congress high command is upset with Ashok Gehlot for issuing orders to question Sachin Pilot, sources said. It has explained all issues and concerns to Mr Pilot. “Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have been briefed about the situation. We are confident we won’t allow a Madhya Pradesh situation to take place again,” a senior party leader said.