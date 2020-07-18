Rajasthan Political crisis: BJP demands CBI probe into phone tapping

AMN / NEW DELHI

After audio tapes emerged on horse-trading in Rajasthan, the BJP has demanded CBI probe into the alleged phone tapping in the state. Briefing media here today, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said the state government should answer whether it indulged in phone tapping as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders are claiming that the audio is authentic whereas in FIR it is mentioned as purported.

He also questioned whether SOPs and other legal processes were followed if the phone tapping was done.

He blamed infighting within the Congress for the present political crisis in Rajasthan. Earlier, an incriminating audio tape had come to the fore in which a dissident Congress MLA was purportedly talking to some BJP leaders for toppling the Congress government in Rajasthan.