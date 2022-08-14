FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Aug 2022 03:31:18      انڈین آواز

Rajasthan: Over one crore school students to sing national anthem under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

More than one crore school students in Rajasthan have created a record by singing the national anthem at a time this morning under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This program was organized in more than one lakh government and private schools in the state.

The program started at 10.15 in the morning when patriotism resonated in all the schools of the state. Lakhs of students simultaneously sang the national anthem along with patriotic songs. The state-level program was held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where thousands of students participated in the program. 

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took part in the program. District-level programs have been organized in all the districts, where the minister in charge participated in the programs. A large number of citizens also participated in the programs organized at the block level and panchayat level.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

“You made India Proud” PM Modi tells sports persons for their performance in CWG 2022

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Indian athletes for their ...

Bangladesh names Shakib al Hasan as skipper for Asia and World Cup

AMN The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named Shakib Al Hasan as the captain for the Asia Cup starting by th ...

First Khelo India Women’s Hockey League U-16 to be held in New Delhi from 16th August

HSB 1st Khelo India Women's Hockey League under-16 will be held at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delh ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart