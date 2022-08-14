Rajasthan: Over one crore school students to sing national anthem under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’

AMN

More than one crore school students in Rajasthan have created a record by singing the national anthem at a time this morning under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This program was organized in more than one lakh government and private schools in the state.

The program started at 10.15 in the morning when patriotism resonated in all the schools of the state. Lakhs of students simultaneously sang the national anthem along with patriotic songs. The state-level program was held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where thousands of students participated in the program.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took part in the program. District-level programs have been organized in all the districts, where the minister in charge participated in the programs. A large number of citizens also participated in the programs organized at the block level and panchayat level.