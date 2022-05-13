Rajasthan: No respite from scorching heat, Barmer hottest at 48 degrees celsius; IMD issues red alert in six districts

Sunny Days Ahead, buy Cap. Photo: Munawar Khan Pathan

AMN

Most of the parts of Rajasthan are in the grip of severe heatwave. In most of the districts, the day temperature always clocks above 45 degrees Celsius.

Normal life has been affected due to severe heat and heatwave.

The temperature reached above 48 degrees celsius in Barmer yesterday. Apart from this, the temperature was measured above 47 degrees in seven cities. Many cities have recorded the highest temperatures in the last few years.

The Met Department has issued a red alert of severe heatwave for Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Jalore today, Orange Alert for 11 districts, and a Yellow Alert for 6 districts. The department has said that there is no respite from the heatwave for the next 48 hours. Due to the scorching heat, the number of patients suffering from vomiting, diarrhea, and other seasonal diseases has increased.