Rajasthan: No respite from bone-chilling cold in parts of state

AMN

In Rajasthan, Capital Jaipur, Shri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Bikaner and surrounding districts are cloudy due to the effect of Western Disturbance. Today, the temperature increased 2 to 5 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state. The minimum temperature in Churu increased to 7.1 degrees. Light rain/drizzle is likely at isolated places in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Churu districts.

From December 31 onwards, there is a possibility of drop in temperature and dense fog in North-West Rajasthan. Fatehpur Shekhawati in Sikar district recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5 degree Celsius this morning. The mercury was at the freezing point here for the last 3 days.