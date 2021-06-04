India extends visa validity of stranded foreign nationals
Facebook suspends Donald Trump’s account for two years
Mehul Choksi appears before Dominican court on wheelchair, remanded to hospital till June 7
Delhi HC dismisses Juhi Chawla’s 5G petition, imposes Rs 20 lakh fine
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jun 2021 05:47:15      انڈین آواز

Rajasthan: More than 100 oxygen cylinders saved every day in Bikaner through ‘Oxygen Mitras’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / JAIPUR

When there was an acute shortage of oxygen a few days ago, a new initiative was taken in Bikaner district of Rajasthan for maximum use of oxygen. ‘Oxygen Mitras’ were deputed in every COVID Care Centre of the district, so that wastage of oxygen could be prevented at maximum.

With this experiment, more than 100 cylinders of oxygen were saved every day in the district.

Bikaner Administration prepared a plan for monitoring each bed to prevent wastage of oxygen. Under this, about 140 nursing students were deployed as ‘Oxygen Mitras’. Oxygen Mitras, deployed in three shifts of eight hours each, have been handed over the responsibility of monitoring the oxygen flow.

Keeping an eye on every bed, they maintain the flow of oxygen as per the requirement of the patient. Senior officials were given the responsibility of supervising the entire system. A team of district-level officers is deployed in the ‘War Room’ to monitor the oxygen supply and wastage through CCTV Cameras. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appreciated this initiative of the Bikaner administration.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Former International Hockey Player Usman Khan passes away

Hockey India mourns the loss of Former International Hockey Player, Mr. Usman Khan ...

PM Modi speaks to Milkha Singh; inquires about his health

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Ace sprinter Milkha Singh. Mr Modi inquired about his healt ...

French Open: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic advance to 3rd round

rolandgarros.com In French Open Tennis, former world No.1 Roger Federer, entered the third round of French ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

Govt approves financial aid to 67 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Each family to get Rs 5 lakhs under Journalist Welfare Scheme of I&B Ministry Staff Reporter / NEW ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz