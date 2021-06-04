Rajasthan: More than 100 oxygen cylinders saved every day in Bikaner through ‘Oxygen Mitras’

AMN / JAIPUR

When there was an acute shortage of oxygen a few days ago, a new initiative was taken in Bikaner district of Rajasthan for maximum use of oxygen. ‘Oxygen Mitras’ were deputed in every COVID Care Centre of the district, so that wastage of oxygen could be prevented at maximum.

With this experiment, more than 100 cylinders of oxygen were saved every day in the district.

Bikaner Administration prepared a plan for monitoring each bed to prevent wastage of oxygen. Under this, about 140 nursing students were deployed as ‘Oxygen Mitras’. Oxygen Mitras, deployed in three shifts of eight hours each, have been handed over the responsibility of monitoring the oxygen flow.

Keeping an eye on every bed, they maintain the flow of oxygen as per the requirement of the patient. Senior officials were given the responsibility of supervising the entire system. A team of district-level officers is deployed in the ‘War Room’ to monitor the oxygen supply and wastage through CCTV Cameras. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appreciated this initiative of the Bikaner administration.