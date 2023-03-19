इंडियन आवाज़     19 Mar 2023 08:01:22      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rajasthan Kaila Devi Mela: More than 50 lakh devotees expected to attend fair

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Lakkhi Mela of Rajasthan also called Kaila Devi Chaitra Mela of the famous Shaktipeeth Kailadevi in the Karauli district has begun today. It commemces on the 12th day of Chaitra Badi and continues for a fortnight, bringing the entire region alive with vivid colour and devotional fervour. More than 50 lakh devotees are expected to attend this fair which will continue till the 4th of April.

The district administration and the temple trust have made elaborate arrangements for the safety of the devotees.
The fair has gained immense prominence as lakhs of devotees from different communities come to pay obeisance to the goddess Kaila Devi.

The fair also showcases the craftsmanship of numerous people, handcrafted wood, lacquer and metal products, tribal headgear, silver jewellery, mirror work, hand woven and embroidered textiles and much more. Cultural performances and wrestling displays by great pahalwans are also featured.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart