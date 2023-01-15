Rajasthan in grip of severe cold wave

AMN

Most parts of Rajasthan are in the grip of cold to severe cold waves. Below zero degrees Celsius temperature was recorded at Mount abu, Fatehpur, Jobner and Churu today.

The effect of the cold wave has intensified in Mount Abu, the only hill station in Rajasthan. During the last 24 hours, the minimum temperature of Mount Abu was recorded as minus seven degrees Celsius.

Fatehpur Shekhawati in Sikar district recorded a minimum temperature of minus – 4.7 degree Celsius this morning. In Fatehpur, the mercury reached below the freezing point for the seventh time this season.

Jobner near Jaipur had the coldest night of the season. For the first time in the season, the mercury reached minus -4.5 degrees Celsius in the Jobner.

Churu recorded minus -2.5 degrees Celsius, Sikar 0.5, Bikaner 1.2, Jhunjhunu 1.6, Jaisalmer 2.3, Chittorgarh 1.3, Tonk 2.1, Sangaria Hanumangarh 1.8, Udaipur 2.7 degrees Celsius.

Ground frost is likely to occur in the districts of Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions from the 15th to the 18th of January.