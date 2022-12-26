Rajasthan in grip of fog and cold wave

AMN

Many districts of Rajasthan are in the grip of fog and cold wave. Fatehpur in Sikar district was the coldest place in the state, where the temperature was recorded at minus 1.5 degrees Celcius. The minimum temperature in hill station Mount Abu was minus 1 degree.

The mercury settled near the freezing point in Karauli, Sikar, and Nagaur and remained below five degrees Celsius at nine other places.

According to the Meteorological Center in Jaipur, there may be further drop in the temperature on the occasion of New Year.