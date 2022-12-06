Rajasthan: HC issues show-cause notice to Speaker over mass resignation by over 91 Congress MLAs

AMN

A Division Bench of Rajasthan High Court, today issued a show-cause notice to the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Dr. C P Joshi, along with his secretary, over mass resignation by over 91 Congress MLAs. The Court gave the Speaker and his secretary three weeks’ time to reply to the notice.

A PIL was moved by Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, the DB justices M M Shrivastava and Vinod Kumar Bharwani, asked the speaker why this PIL should not be admitted.

Rathore filed the PIL seeking judicial intervention in the matter as he alleged Speaker Dr. Joshi was resorting to dilly-dallying tactics instead of taking a decision on the issue of 91 Congress MLAs’ en masse resignation submitted to him on September 25 by the ruling Congress party.