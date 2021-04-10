Rajasthan govt imposes night curfew in 9 cities to contain spread of COVID-19 infection

WEB DESK

To curb the pace of COVID infection, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose night curfew in 9 cities including Jaipur from tonight.

The night curfew will be between 8 PM and 6 AM and remain in force till 30th of this month. The cities include Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Abu Road.

Markets and commercial establishments will be closed at 7 PM. Night curfew has also been imposed in Udaipur from 6 PM. Markets and establishments will be closed at 5 PM in the city. These orders will remain in force till 30 April.