Rajasthan: Curfew imposed in Jodhpur after communal clashes on Eid

AMN / WEB DESK

Situation is tense but under control in Jodhpur after the incidents of group clashes in the city. . Curfew has been imposed by the administration in ten police station areas of the city. Top officials including two members of the State Council of Ministers have reached Jodhpur to take stock of the situation.

Chief Minister Mr. Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to maintain peace and de-escalate the tension. He has directed to take strict action against anti-social elements. Union Minister for Jal Shakti and Jodhpur MP, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also visited the violence-hit areas and met people.

The BJP, including Union Jal Shakti Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, slammed Gehlot and said the violence was the result of his “politics of appeasement”.

Police said the immediate trigger for the clash had to do with the hoisting of a flag on Eid on the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa near Jalori Gate in Jodhpur. Curfew was imposed after fresh clashes took place between police and members of the Muslim community Tuesday morning.

While addressing the high-level meeting at his office, the CM said criminals must not be spared, irrespective of religion, caste or class. He said people of all religions have been celebrating all festivals with love and brotherhood in Rajasthan and Jodhpur is known for its social affinity. These traditions must continue. He appealed to the general public to maintain peace.

“Chief Minister (Gehlot) blames RSS and BJP for provoking riots, but were there any RSS or BJP workers today? What happened today during namaz that they came out and created ruckus in the city? They entered houses, thrashed people, pelted stones at houses and shops, damaged vehicles,” he told reporters. He said the police took no serious action after the tension last night and as a result, riots took place. “The kind of ‘tandav’ that happened today has never happened in Jodhpur. This is not the tradition in Jodhpur,” he said.)