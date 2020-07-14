Rajasthan Crisis: Sachin Pilot Sacked as Dy CM, State Congress Chief

Ashok Gehlot Says Conspiracy Was Going on for 6 Months

AGENCIES / JAIPUR

The Congress today sacked Sachin Pilot as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan for his revolt against the party as he skipped the second meeting of MLAs in two days. Two ministers who joined him in his revolt have also been dropped.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Sachin Pilot was “ensnared” by the BJP to bring down the Congress government in Rajasthan. “We have given Sachin Pilot many opportunities. He has been an MP and MoS and a state party president. I am sad that Sachin Pilot and some of his colleagues have fallen for a trap laid by the BJP. This is unacceptable,” he said.

Pilot’s Nameplate Removed from Congress Headquarters | Sachin Pilot’s nameplate has been removed from Congress headquarter in Jaipur after he was sacked as deputy chief minister and PCC chief. Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as state unit chief.

‘This Conspiracy Was Going on for 6 Months’: CM Gehlot | “Finally, party high command had to take a decision….This conspiracy was going on for almost 6 months now. BJP is indulging in horse trading across the country. This is not good for democracy,” says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Gehlot added that 30 MLAs cannot form a party as there is anti-defection law in India.

Sachin Pilot Breaks His Silence

Sachin Pilot breaks his silence after being sacked as the Rajasthan deputy chief minister, says truth can be disturbed, not defeated. Pilot was removed for his revolt against the party as he skipped the second meeting of MLAs in two days.