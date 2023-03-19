Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces 19 new districts, 3 divisions

Jaipur will now be divided into four smaller districts: Jaipur North, Jaipur South, and Dudu. Kotputli, which is also a part of Jaipur, will be merged with Behror in Alwar to create another district.

AMN / JAIPUR

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced formation of 19 new districts and 3 new divisions in the state and said the decision has been taken keeping in mind the demands of the people.

A high-level committee was set up to examine the proposals for the new district creation and based on the final report of the committee, the announcement was made in the Assembly. The decision has been criticised by the BJP as former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said the decision has been taken in the political interest and the state will now face several administrative issues.

Rajasthan new districts announced by Ashok Gehlot include Anupgarh, Balotara, Beawar, Deeg, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Jaipur North, Jaipur South, Jodhpur East, Jodhpur West, Kekri, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal, Neem ka Thana, Phalodi, Salumber, Sanchore and Shahpura as districts