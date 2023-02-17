इंडियन आवाज़     17 Feb 2023 08:41:09      انڈین آواز
CBN seizes huge quantity of narcotic drugs in Rajasthan

Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has seized a huge quantity of narcotic drugs, cash and several vehicles from a house in Chakatiya village of Dungla in Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan. Two smugglers and a policeman were arrested during the operation.

The team of Narcotics Bureau Neemuch seized 30 kg 470-gram opium from the smuggler’s house, 7 quintals 95 kg doda chura filled in 45 sacks, four kg psychotropic tablets, and over 20 lakh rupees in cash. The smuggler had made a secret chamber in the house to hide the drugs.

