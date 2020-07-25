Rajasthan Cabinet meets on issue of convening emergency session of Legislative Assembly

AMN

The political upheaval continued even today in Rajasthan. The State Cabinet met this evening on the issue of convening an emergency session of the Legislative Assembly. The meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot concluded in just 10 minutes.

Earlier, another Cabinet meeting was held last night as well. A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was also held this afternoon, which was attended by other parties and independent MLAs supporting the Congress Government. In the meeting, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called upon the MLAs to be prepared for every situation.

Meanwhile, the BJP delegation today called on the Governor and submitted a memorandum expressing concern regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Governor Kalraj Mishra mentioned several shortcomings in the proposal sent to him by the State government for convening the Assembly Session. That is why the new proposal to be sent to the Governor for convening an emergency session of the assembly was discussed in the Cabinet meetings held yesterday and today.

On the other hand, a 15-member delegation of the State BJP reached Raj Bhavan this evening and met Governor Kalraj Mishra and handed him over a memorandum to protect Constitutional values in the State.

BJP leaders said that the Chief Minister has used indecent language against the Governor. They also accused that the Congress is putting pressure on the Governor.