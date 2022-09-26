Rajasthan: 80 MLAs loyal to CM Ashok Gehlot resigns to block Sachin Pilot’s bid to CM’s post

AMN / JAIPUR

Congress government in Rajasthan has plunged into crisis, even before Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot could file his nomination for the party President’s post. Last night, more than 90 Congress and Independent MLAs belonging to Ashok Gehlot faction met Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and handed over their resignations.

These MLAs are opposing the name of Sachin Pilot as the new Chief Minister of the state. Talking to the media, Cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas claimed that 92 MLAs are with them. He said that there is resentment among the legislators.

Without naming Sachin Pilot, Mr. Khachariyawas said that legislators are against handing over power to any leader who rebelled earlier. He said that when there was a political crisis in the state, 102 MLAs had to stay in hotels for several days. The high command can Choose any of those MLAs as the chief minister.

Congress Legislature Party meeting was to be held at the Chief Minister’s residence yesterday evening. State in-charge Ajay Maken and senior leader Mallikarjun Khadge had come as observers for this meeting.

It was believed that a proposal to give right to the high command to choose a new Chief Minister was to be passed in this meeting. But before the meeting started, MLAs and Ministers started gathering at the residence of Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal.