Rajasthan: 7 killed, over two dozen injured in road accident  

AMN / WEB DESK

At least seven people were killed and over 20 injured in a road accident in Sumerpur town of Pali district in Rajasthan after two heavy vehicles rammed into each other on late Friday night.

The injured and deceased were traveling to Ramdevra Temple, which is the temple of a local deity in Western Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister’s Office put out a tweet praying for the speedy recovery of those who were injured and conveying condolence to the bereaved families.

The PMO’s tweet read, “The accident in Pali, Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured.”