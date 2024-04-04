Rajasthan: 304 Nominations Filed for 13 Lok Sabha Seats For 2nd Phase Of Election

AMN

304 nominations have been filed by 218 candidates on 13 Lok Sabha seats for the second phase of election in Rajasthan. Six nomination papers have been filed by five candidates for the by-election at Bagidora Assembly seat. According to the data released by the office of Chief Electoral office after the end of the nomination period, a maximum of 29 candidates have filed nominations for Jalore seat. Whereas, seven candidates have filed least nominations at Jhalawar-Baran seat. The nomination papers will be scrutinized tomorrow. Among the prominent candidates who filed nominations today from Congress are Vaibhav Gehlot from Jalore and Udaylal Anjana from Chittorgarh. BJP candidate Mahendra Jeet Malviya from Banswara seat has also filed nomination today. The election campaign has now gained momentum in the State. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the nomination rally in Chittorgarh today. Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies for Party candidates in Churu tomorrow and the day after tomorrow in Pushkar. State level leaders of both the parties are also busy in the election campaign.