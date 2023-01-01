FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jan 2023 10:20:52      انڈین آواز

Rajasthan: 18 people die in different road accidents today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

18 people were killed in Rajasthan in separate road accidents today. In which nine were killed in Shikar district.The accident happened when the pickup truck  hit the motorcycle coming from the opposite side and the truck also rammed into the borewell machine on Khandela-Palsana road

About 24 people were injured in this accident, who are undergoing treatment at Sikar’s hospital.  

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed grief over the death of people in this accident.  

In another accident, five youths were killed in a collision between a car and a trolley near Bisrasar village on the Rawatsar-Sardarshahar mega highway in Hanumangarh district. A youth has been seriously injured in the accident. Police said that there was a head on collision between a trolley and a car near the Gaushala late last night. There were six youths in the car.    

In  Jodhpur district a bus hit a car at Phalodi, killing two young women and injuring three seriously.  

Two people died and three people were injured in a road accident near Sahnali village on State Highway 70 near Khatoli in Kota. The accident happened when a speeding car hit a tree.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart