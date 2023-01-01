Rajasthan: 18 people die in different road accidents today

AMN

18 people were killed in Rajasthan in separate road accidents today. In which nine were killed in Shikar district.The accident happened when the pickup truck hit the motorcycle coming from the opposite side and the truck also rammed into the borewell machine on Khandela-Palsana road



About 24 people were injured in this accident, who are undergoing treatment at Sikar’s hospital.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed grief over the death of people in this accident.

In another accident, five youths were killed in a collision between a car and a trolley near Bisrasar village on the Rawatsar-Sardarshahar mega highway in Hanumangarh district. A youth has been seriously injured in the accident. Police said that there was a head on collision between a trolley and a car near the Gaushala late last night. There were six youths in the car.

In Jodhpur district a bus hit a car at Phalodi, killing two young women and injuring three seriously.

Two people died and three people were injured in a road accident near Sahnali village on State Highway 70 near Khatoli in Kota. The accident happened when a speeding car hit a tree.