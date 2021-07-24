Govt engaged in active discussions with farmers’ Unions to resolve farm law issues says, Agriculture Minister
Tokyo Olympics begin with somber ceremony
59 killed in landslide and rain-related incidents in Maharashtra
25 dead, over 1.5 lakh evacuated as China province deluged by heaviest rain in 1,000 years
President appoints Vice Chancellors of 12 Central Universities
‘Raj Kundra created erotica, not porn’, wife Shilpa Shetty defends hubby

The Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s has defended her husband Raj Kundra saying erotica is different from porn, for which her husband has been accused of, and he is not involved in producing porn content.

She denied her involvement with the company or its nature of content and has pointed fingers at Kundra’s brother-in-law.

After a court hearing on Friday, the Crime Branch team raided the Juhu residence of Shilpa and Raj.

The investigative team is looking for money trail and corresponding emails, which will incriminate the accused and his alleged involvement in pornographic content.

According to reports, Police recorded Shilpa Shetty’s statement in the case. The actress has denied her involvement in the company, claiming she was not aware of the exact content of HotShots.

She also mentioned that erotica is different from porn, for which her husband has been accused of, and he is not involved in producing porn content.

After the case came to fore, Shilpa Shetty Kundra resigned from her husband’s Viaan Industries, and stepped away from her active entertainment projects involvement, which included a television reality show and her current film.

Raj Kundra has been arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch in the alleged pornography case. The court has extended Raj’s police custody till July 27, along with his IT Head Ryan Thrope.

