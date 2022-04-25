Raisina Dialogue: India, EU share common values and interests, says EU Commission President

India is a powerhouse when it comes to new technologies, from artificial intelligence to quantum computing.

7th edition of Raisina Dialogue begins in New Delhi

By ANDALIB AKHTER

President of the European Union Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen today said that as vibrant democracies, India and the European Union shared common values and interests. She however added that ” But our values are not shared by everyone”.

In her keynote address at the inaugural session of seventh edition of Raisina Dialogue, which began in New Delhi today, Ms Leyen said, India and EU believe in each country’s right to determine its own destiny, in rule of law and fundamental rights.

She said, they believe that it is democracy that best delivers for citizens. Ms Leyen said that every five years when Indians cast their vote in Parliamentary elections, the world watches with admiration as world’s largest democracy charts its future path because the outcome of decisions made by 1.3 billion people resonates around the globe.

She stressed that for the European Union’s strengthening and energising, its partnership with India is a priority in this upcoming decade. She added that both economies thrive in a world of common rules and fair competition. The European Commission President said, India and EU share the same interests in safe trading routes, in seamless supply chains, and in free and open Indo-Pacific. She said, there are rising challenges to open and free societies and this is true for the technological and economic domain as well as security.

She underlined that the core principles that underpin peace and security across the world are at stake. She stated that EU sees Russia’s aggression as direct threat to security. She said, EU will make sure that unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine will be a strategic failure. She said, they are doing all that they can to help Ukraine fight for its freedom. Ms Leyen stressed that response to Russia’s aggression today will decide the future of both international system and global economy.

The EC President expressed happiness at the launch of India EU Trade and Technology Council which will facilitate collaboration on expanded trade, technology and security. Proposing the Vote of Thanks at the inaugural session of Raisina Dialogue, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said, EU has already articulated an Indo-Pacific and Connectivity strategy. He said, India and EU’s climate action, digital and other conversations are also getting increasingly serious. He said, EU is approaching global challenges with a much sharper strategic awareness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries were present at the inaugural session of Raisina Dialogue. Several former Prime Ministers of different countries and other dignitaries are also participating in the event. The three-day Dialogue is based on the theme – Terranova, impassioned, impatient, imperiled. There are six broad thematic pillars of the Dialogue including Rethinking Democracy, End of Multilateralism, Water Caucuses, Achieving Green Transitions. Raisina Dialogue will have around 100 sessions with over 210 speakers from 90 countries.