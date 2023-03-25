इंडियन आवाज़     25 Mar 2023 11:51:05      انڈین آواز
Rainfall activity with thunderstorms likely to continue over North East India next 4 day: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall activity with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to continue over North East India during the next four day.

It said, a western disturbance is seen as a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan and an induced cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan and the neighbourhood.

The weather office has forecast, isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. IMD said, light to moderate rainfall is expected over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next two days. 

