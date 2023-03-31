Rain, thundershowers recorded in parts of Rajasthan

AMN

In the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain and thundershowers have been recorded in some parts of Rajasthan. The highest rainfall of 40 mm has been recorded in Kotputli of Jaipur district.

There is a strong possibility of the effect of Western Disturbance continuing in the districts of Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions in the form of thunderstorms, sudden strong winds of 30-40 kmph and hailstorms at some places.

The effect of this system is likely to end from April 1 and the weather is likely to remain mainly dry on the 1st and 2nd of April.

Due to the activation of another new Western Disturbance on the 3rd of April, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds and light rain once again in the Bikaner division and parts of the Shekhawati region.