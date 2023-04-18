Rain starts in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner due to western disturbance

AMN

Due to the effect of the western Disturbance thunderstorm and rain started in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Director of Meteorological Center Jaipur Radhey Shyam Sharma said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain in the districts of Jodhpur and Bikaner division tomorrow also.

The day temperature was recorded between 41 to 42 degrees Celsius at most places in the state. Highest 42.2 degree celsius temperature was recorded in Phalodi today.

According to the met Centre jaipur there is a possibility of thunderstorm and rain activities in the districts of Jodhpur and Bikaner division of Rajasthan tomorrow afternoon also. During this, wind speed up to 40-50 kmph can also be recorded at some places.

In the districts of Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, there is a possibility of thunderstorm and rain activities in the afternoon on April 19th and 20th . The temperature is expected to drop by two to three degrees Celsius after the next twenty-four hours.