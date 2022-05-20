FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 May 2022 02:10:06      انڈین آواز

Rain in parts of Delhi-NCR brings relief from searing heat

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Heavy rains in parts of Delhi today provided a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat in the national capital. Isolated pockets received a heavy drizzle with strong winds, which in turn has brought down the mercury and left a cool breeze in the aftermath.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms with gusty winds on Saturday. Partly cloudy sky and rains are likely to keep the mercury in check for the next three to four days.

Several flights flying to Delhi were diverted to Lucknow and Jaipur due to the rains and thunderstorm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India’s Nikhat Zareen scripts history, clinches gold at Women’s World Boxing Championships

AMN India's Nikhat Zareen Wins Gold At Women's World Boxing ChampionshipsIndia's Nikhat Zareen won the gold ...

History Created: India beat Indonesia 3-0 to lift maiden Thomas Cup trophy

AMN Indian Men's Badminton team on Sunday scripted history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time eve ...

Thomas Cup Badminton: India to face Indonesia in summit clash

India play first-ever final in 73-year-history BangkoKIn Badminton, rejuvenated Indian male shuttlers s ...

MARQUEE

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

@Powered By: Logicsart