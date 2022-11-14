FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rain disrupts daily life in Tamil Nadu; CM takes stock of situation

AMN / CHENNAI

Incessant rain have disrupted normal life in many districts of Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister M. K Stalin today visited rain-affected areas to take stock of the situation.

Following heavy rains last week, normal life was disrupted in Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam among other districts. Agricultural lands have been affected in these places.

The State Government had declared holidays for the educational institutions to provide shelters and also as a precautionary measure for students.

State Chief Minister M.K.Stalin visited rain-hit areas and inspected the rehabilitation work today. He said that the State was ready to tackle the situation.

Teams from the NDRF have been sent to various districts to act upon emergency conditions. Water levels are being monitored and surplus water has been released due to prediction of more rain this week.

